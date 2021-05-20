newsbreak-logo
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ movie officially set for 2022 release on Disney+

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 18 hours ago

Disney has officially let it be known the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus is getting a sequel and it’ll premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. It’ll also see the return of the original cast which includes Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy who will reprise their roles as the terrible Sanderson Sisters. Hocus Pocus 2 will begin filming this fall and will be directed by Ann Fletcher with Lynn Harris producing.

