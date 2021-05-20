‘Hocus Pocus 2’ movie officially set for 2022 release on Disney+

Amy Adams stars in this goofy, Hitchcockian thriller. There was a point in time in its long journey to release when The Woman in the Window was set for an Oscar campaign and a splashy theatrical release. Now on Netflix, this occasionally very goofy but generally pretty fun little thriller, based on the novel by A. J. Finn, aka controversial writer Dan Mallory, is right at home on the streaming service. It's perfect for idle Friday night viewing. You'll remain entertained, you may even hoot and holler at some of the more ridiculous twists, and you'll marvel at some of Amy Adams' acting choices. It's the ideal couch experience.