‘Hocus Pocus 2’ movie officially set for 2022 release on Disney+
Disney has officially let it be known the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus is getting a sequel and it’ll premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. It’ll also see the return of the original cast which includes Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy who will reprise their roles as the terrible Sanderson Sisters. Hocus Pocus 2 will begin filming this fall and will be directed by Ann Fletcher with Lynn Harris producing.aiptcomics.com