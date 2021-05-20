newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Analyst: Aurora, Canopy, Tilray And Other Canadian Cannabis Co. Performances By Province

By Nina Zdinjak
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9LX4_0a5nRr6400

When the federal Cannabis Act came into effect in October 2018 and Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize adult-use cannabis, needless to say, the market exploded.

Today the biggest names in the Canadian cannabis space include Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Hexo (NYSE: HEXO), Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).

In its latest analyst note, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic shared his thoughts on the current sales growth and market share trends by province, while keeping their ratings and estimates unchanged.

“For the most part, trends are erratic, with few consistent performers,” Zuanic noted.

Comparing adult-use retail sales for Jan-Apr 2021 with Sep-Dec 2020, Ontario gained the most with sales improving by 18% sequentially. Alberta sales grew 4% and British Columba 3%.

Zuanic noted that across the country cannabis operators like Hexo and Canopy Growth “grew mid/low teens, with Ontario leading their sequential growth. Organigram and Pure Sunfarms (owned by Village Farms International) grew by high/low single digits, despite drops for both in Alberta. Sales for new Aphria+Tilray fell 6% and Aurora sales fell 19%, with drops in Alberta and British Columbia for both, and mostly stable Ontario trends. “

Sales Growth And Market Share Trends By Company And Province

Aurora: Comparing recreational retail sales for Jan-Apr 2021 with Sep-Dec 2020, Aurora lost 19%, compared to the market’s gain of 7%. Its national market share fell to 6.9%. The company lost the least in Ontario, where its recreational sales declined 3%, while in Alberta it experienced the biggest decrease of 39%. For context, Aurora had 128 SKUs in Ontario, 111 in Alberta, and 129 in British Columbia.

Organigram: Using the same comparative period, Organigram adult-use sales grew 9%, compared to the market’s growth of 7%. Its national market share didn’t move from 4.5%. In Ontario, the company had the biggest growth in sales of 37%, while in British Columbia its sales fell the most – 21%. For context, Organigram had 88 SKUs in Ontario, 89 in Alberta, and 66 in British Columbia.

Canopy Growth: The combined company with The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) has seen a jump of 11% in its recreational retail sales, compared to the market’s growth of 7%. Its national market share increased 0.5pt to 14.7%. The best province for the combined company in the period was Ontario, where its sales increased 25%, while the worst was British Columbia with its sales there falling 3%. For context, the combined company had 184 SKUs in Ontario, 179 in Alberta, and 138 in British Columbia.

Aphria combined with Tilray: The combined company adult-use retail sales fell 6%, versus the market’s gain of 7%. Its national market share dropped 2.7pt to 18.5%. The combined company’s sales fell in all three provinces – in Ontario the least or 1%, and in British Columbia the most or 10%. For context, the combined company had 271 SKUs in Ontario, 258 in Alberta, and 219 in British Columbia.

Price Actions

Aurora’s shares were trading 1.10% higher at $7.32 at the time of writing.

Organigram’s shares were up 1.51% at $2.68 per share.

Both Canopy’s and Tilray’s shares were also up, around 0.69% at 22.98, and 0.07% at $15.03, respectively.

Looking to dive into the cannabis market? Use Benzinga's resources and learn how to buy Canopy Growth stock.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo

May 2021Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsNeutral

May 2021Canaccord GenuityDowngradesHoldSell

May 2021BMO CapitalUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Aurora Cannabis#Recreational Cannabis#Ontario#Trading Stock#Sales Growth#Aurora Canopy Tilray#Acb#Organigram Holdings#Ogi#Sprwf#Unsplash Latest Ratings#British Columba#Cgc#Province Aurora#Aurora Sales#Canopy Growth Stock#Price Actions Aurora#Adult Use Cannabis#Recreational Retail Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
Canada
Related
MarketsStreet.Com

Hexo Higher on Accord to Buy Cannabis Rival 48North

Hexo (HEXO) - Get Report agreed to acquire rival cannabis company 48North NCNNF in a stock swap valued at about C$50 million (US$41.3 million). The U.S.-listed shares of Hexo, Ottawa, at last check rose 1.7% to $6.17. The U.S. shares of 48North, Toronto, were off 2.8% at US$0.136. The deal...
StocksBusiness Insider

Aurora Cannabis Stock Falls Amid Losses In Q3, Announces Transfer To Nasdaq

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) stock plunged after hours Thursday when the company reported a drop in recreational cannabis revenue, missing estimates. The Edmonton, Alberta-based cannabis company revealed a 19.5% year-over-year and 17% sequential decline in revenue to CA$58.4 million ($48.1 million), before provisions, in the third quarter of 2021.
StocksStreet.Com

Aurora Cannabis Drops as Analysts Cut Ratings and Targets

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report dropped Friday after the company's fiscal third quarter came up short of Wall Street's expectations, prompting a number of analysts to cut their ratings and price targets. For the third quarter ended March 31, the Calgary, Alberta, cannabis company reported a loss...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

The Week In Cannabis: Trulieve's $2.1B Acquisition, New ETF, Earnings, Federal Legalization And More

In a week of big M&A news and mixed earnings reports, cannabis stocks traded mostly down. On Monday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced it's purchasing Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) for roughly $2.1 billion in stock. Harvest shareholders will own roughly 26.7% of Trulieve's issued and outstanding pro forma shares on a fully diluted basis.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why The U.S. Cannabis Industry Is Better Positioned Than Canada To Go National

Cannabis industry optimism in the United States is mounting alongside increasing expectations for national legalization. Skeptics, however, point to the Canadian experience and suggest we temper our enthusiasm. To be sure, years removed from 2018 legalization, most marijuana producers in Canada are still reporting losses. Cannabis has substantial potential in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Aurora Cannabis to move U.S. listing to Nasdaq

May 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Thursday it would move its U.S. stock listing to the Nasdaq due to the exchange’s “cost-effectiveness,” following similar moves by rivals last year. Its shares, currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, fell nearly 9% in extended trading as it...
Financial Reportsweyburnreview.com

Aurora Cannabis reports $164.7 million loss in Q3, launches cost efficiencies plan

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is on the hunt for savings again after reporting a $164.7-million net loss in its latest quarter. The Edmonton-based company unveiled Thursday a plan to accelerate between $60 million and $80 million in annualized cost efficiencies over the next 12 to 18 months, as its third-quarter loss topped the $139.3-million loss it reported in the same period last year.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co. Decibel Posts Record Performance Of Cannabis Derivative Products, Upsizes Authorized Overdraft

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) provided an operational update Thursday reporting record performance of cannabis derivative products and other important achievements. Flower Figures. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the cannabis producer supported advancements of various tools to boost yields in its Creston, British Columbia-based cultivation facility. Thanks to...
Economystockdaymedia.com

Heritage Cannabis Receives Order from Saskatchewan’s Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative, adding 31 SKUs in the Province (HERTF)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN)(OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received an expanded order from Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative (“Weed Pool”) in the Province of Saskatchewan, with 31 additional SKUs soon to be available to consumers. Following Weed Pool’s initial and follow-on...
RecipesNarcity

This Toronto-Based Company Is Helping Canadians Navigate The World Of Cannabis

These days, more and more people are looking to support local businesses that are struggling to keep their doors open, and one online service shares the same mission. LeafyThings is an online platform that supports over 1,600 cannabis companies all over Canada. In fact, the Toronto-based company is the biggest platform for cannabis consumers in the country.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. Given the federal uncertainty that still surrounds cannabis in America and in most of the world, few cannabis companies...
HealthMetro International

Canadian province of Ontario will pause first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian province of Ontario will stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine because of evidence that the risk of rare blood clots is somewhat higher than previously estimated, provincial officials said on Tuesday. “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to...
AgricultureCNN

Cannabis company growing weed in Colombia goes public in US

New York (CNN Business) — Most cannabis companies that list their stocks in the United States grow their products in indoor greenhouses, often in Canada. But a company named Flora Growth that went public on the Nasdaq on Tuesday is taking a different approach. Although headquartered in Toronto, its agricultural operations are in Colombia. And it cultivates cannabis the old-fashioned way: outdoors.