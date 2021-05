This is a community announcement from the Town of Ithaca and HeatSmart Tompkins. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y.—The Town of Ithaca is excited to partner with HeatSmart Tompkins on a Campaign for Clean Heating and Cooling that will run through August 2021. The campaign offers free assessments for energy improvements in homes and businesses, access to pre-vetted installers, and financial incentives. Participating buildings will see greater comfort, improved air quality, energy and cost savings, and greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The campaign supports the Town’s Green New Deal goal of an equitable transition to carbon neutrality by 2030.