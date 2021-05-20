newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Teacher disarms school shooter, hugged her until help came

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2LOJ_0a5nRpKc00

IDAHO (ABC NEWS) – After a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting helped direct kids to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling her until the police arrived.

Gneiting, a math teacher at Rigby Middle School, was getting her students ready for their final exams on May 6 when she said she heard a gunshot from down the hall, reported ABC News.

She said she looked outside her classroom and saw the school’s janitor lying on the floor in the hallway. Gneiting told ABC she shut the door as she heard two more gunshots.

“So I just told my students, ‘We are going to leave, we’re going to run to the high school, you’re going to run hard, you’re not going to look back and now is the time to get up and go,'” Gneiting recalled during an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

A sixth grade student had taken a handgun out of her backpack and opened fire just before 9 a.m. The student injured two other students and one adult, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTth1_0a5nRpKc00

Two of the victims were shot in the hallway before the girl moved outside and shot the third victim, authorities said. All three victims were expected to survive.

Gneiting told ABC News she was helping one of the students who had been shot when she saw a girl holding a gun.

“It was a little girl and my brain couldn’t quite grasp that,” she said. “I just knew when I saw that gun, I had to get the gun.”

Gneiting looked at the girl and quietly asked, “Are you the shooter?”

“I just walked up to her and I put my hand over her hand, I just slowly pulled the gun out of her hand and she allowed me to,” she said. “She didn’t give it to me but she didn’t fight. And then after I got the gun, I just pulled her into a hug because I thought, this little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn’t realize she’s having a breakdown and she’s hurting people.”

The teacher called 911 as she hugged the girl, holding her until the police arrived, reported ABC.

“After a while, the girl started talking to me and I could tell she was very unhappy,” Gneiting said. “I just kept hugging her and loving her and trying to let her know that we’re going to get through this together.”

“I do believe that my being there helped her because she calmed down,” she added.

When a police officer arrested the girl, Gneiting said she explained to her that “he needs to put you in handcuffs.”

“She didn’t respond, she just let him,” she said. “He was very gentle and very kind, and he just went ahead and took her and put her in the police car.”

The girl is still in custody and has been charged, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear what the charges are but earlier, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor had told reporters the girl could face three counts of attempted murder.

The girl’s name has not been released.

Gneiting told ABC News she hopes people can find it in their hearts to forgive the girl and that the girl gets the support she needs.

“She is just barely starting in life and she just needs some help. Everybody makes mistakes,” she said. “I think we need to make sure we get her help and get her back into where she loves herself so that she can function in society.”

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Students#Grade School#School Safety#Adult Students#Idaho#Abc News#Rigby Middle School#Abc News#Teacher Krista Gneiting#Classroom#Handcuffs#Police#Attempted Murder#Math#Fire#Reporters#Authorities#Final Exams#Good Morning America#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimespilotonline.com

Sixth-grade girl shoots two students and a custodian at Idaho middle school, is disarmed by a teacher, authorities say

A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said. The three victims were shot in their limbs and expected to survive, officials said at a news conference. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School in the small city of Rigby, about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Teacher Accused of Scalping Boy As Punishment for Talking in Class

A teacher at a primary school in central China has been arrested for allegedly pulling the hair of a student as punishment for talking during a class. The nine-year-old boy reportedly suffered severe internal bleeding and swelling following the incident. Doctors said the boy's scalp was separated from his skull...
High Schoolwibwnewsnow.com

Middle School Hit and Run Mom Charged

A woman suspected of running over another mother in a middle school parking lot during a fight involving students and parents has been charged with six counts arising from the incident. Tyla Jack, 39, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman allegedly posed as student and snuck into school to gain social media followers

A 28-year-old woman in Florida allegedly posed as a high school student and trespassed on school property in a bid to gain Instagram followers, authorities have said.Audrey Nicole Francisquini has been charged with trespassing and interfering with a school and resisting an officer without violence, according to local media reports.The woman allegedly dressed as a young person to blend in with other students at a school in Northwest Miami-Dade and made her way past school security guards, WPLG reported.“She was carrying a skateboard, a painting, dressed similar to students to try and blend in”, a prosecutor reportedly said in court...
Violent CrimesThe Independent

Michael Hernandez: Florida middle school killer dies in prison aged 31

The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison. Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez, 31, died Thursday. He had been incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institute, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Jacksonville No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing, and no foul play is suspected.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rifle-Toting Army Trainee Allegedly Highjacked School Bus and Held Students Hostage

South Carolina police say they arrested an armed army trainee after he highjacked a school bus full of elementary school students on Thursday, WYFF4 reports. The man, whose name has not been released, “ran off post and escaped” from Fort Jackson training facility with a rifle, officials say. The man, still armed, hopped on a school bus that was waiting to take children to a nearby elementary school. “He told the bus driver he didn’t want to hurt anybody; he wanted him to drive him to the next town,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Some students had phoned their parents while on the bus to let them know what was happening, Lott added. The man then “got a little frustrated” after the kids had asked him multiple times whether he was going to hurt anybody and let everyone off the bus. He took over the driver’s seat and drove a few miles before he ditched the bus, leaving the gun inside. Police say they arrested him after they found him wandering through a neighborhood. The man will face multiple charges for kidnapping, officials say.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Armed school bus hijacker let children go after they pestered him by ‘asking lots of questions’

An armed military trainee accused of hijacking a school bus let the children off after they frustrated him by asking too many questions, authorities have revealed.Jovan Collazo, 23, a trainee at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, got on the bus at an interstate highway on Thursday before demanding the driver divert to a nearby town.Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters at a press conference that Mr Collazo “told the bus driver that he didn’t want to hurt him”, but to drive to a town with the children on board. Mr Collazo ordered all 18 children to the front...
Violent Crimesthenationalnews.com

Girl opens fire in US middle school wounding two children and adult

A girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school on Thursday then shot and wounded two pupils and a custodian before being disarmed by a teacher, officials said. The three were expected to survive their injuries, officials said in a news conference after the incident in the town of Rigby, about 145 kilometres south-west of Yellowstone National Park.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dad and his 15-year-old son allegedly bash two teenagers, 13 and 14, and set their pit-bull on them - after the boy 'menaced the pair on a train'

A dog owner and his son allegedly viciously attacked two teenagers at a train station and urged their pit-bull Staffordshire-cross dog to attack them. The two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, got on a train at Cronulla in Sydney on Sunday afternoon with a group of friends when a 15-year-old became aggressive to the group.
Rigby, IDeastidahonews.com

Here is why little is known about the Rigby Middle School shooting case

RIGBY — Thursday marks a week since authorities say a Rigby Middle School student shot two students and a custodian at the school. The sixth-grade girl was taken into custody minutes after last week’s shooting, but what happens next is not widely known. Idaho law keeps most juvenile cases from public record, so it’s not known if Jefferson County Prosecutor Mark Taylor has determined if the girl should face any charges, though Taylor told media the day of the shooting that she could be charged with three counts of attempted murder. He said his office would make the decision once law enforcement concluded its investigation.