Teacher disarms school shooter, hugged her until help came

IDAHO (ABC NEWS) – After a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting helped direct kids to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling her until the police arrived.

Gneiting, a math teacher at Rigby Middle School, was getting her students ready for their final exams on May 6 when she said she heard a gunshot from down the hall, reported ABC News.

She said she looked outside her classroom and saw the school’s janitor lying on the floor in the hallway. Gneiting told ABC she shut the door as she heard two more gunshots.

“So I just told my students, ‘We are going to leave, we’re going to run to the high school, you’re going to run hard, you’re not going to look back and now is the time to get up and go,'” Gneiting recalled during an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

A sixth grade student had taken a handgun out of her backpack and opened fire just before 9 a.m. The student injured two other students and one adult, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the victims were shot in the hallway before the girl moved outside and shot the third victim, authorities said. All three victims were expected to survive.

Gneiting told ABC News she was helping one of the students who had been shot when she saw a girl holding a gun.

“It was a little girl and my brain couldn’t quite grasp that,” she said. “I just knew when I saw that gun, I had to get the gun.”

Gneiting looked at the girl and quietly asked, “Are you the shooter?”

“I just walked up to her and I put my hand over her hand, I just slowly pulled the gun out of her hand and she allowed me to,” she said. “She didn’t give it to me but she didn’t fight. And then after I got the gun, I just pulled her into a hug because I thought, this little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn’t realize she’s having a breakdown and she’s hurting people.”

The teacher called 911 as she hugged the girl, holding her until the police arrived, reported ABC.

“After a while, the girl started talking to me and I could tell she was very unhappy,” Gneiting said. “I just kept hugging her and loving her and trying to let her know that we’re going to get through this together.”

“I do believe that my being there helped her because she calmed down,” she added.

When a police officer arrested the girl, Gneiting said she explained to her that “he needs to put you in handcuffs.”

“She didn’t respond, she just let him,” she said. “He was very gentle and very kind, and he just went ahead and took her and put her in the police car.”

The girl is still in custody and has been charged, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear what the charges are but earlier, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor had told reporters the girl could face three counts of attempted murder.

The girl’s name has not been released.

Gneiting told ABC News she hopes people can find it in their hearts to forgive the girl and that the girl gets the support she needs.

“She is just barely starting in life and she just needs some help. Everybody makes mistakes,” she said. “I think we need to make sure we get her help and get her back into where she loves herself so that she can function in society.”