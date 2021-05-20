newsbreak-logo
Retro vending machines dispense tastes of yesteryear at Used Tire Market outside Tokyo

By AARON KIDD
Stars and Stripes
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people are drawn to the Used Tire Market in Sagamihara for a set of retreads or discounted rims. Others come for the hot noodles, toasted sandwiches, glass-bottle Cokes and odd knicknacks offered by scores of vintage vending machines surrounding the shop. “We started this service so that customers who...

