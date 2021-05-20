Retro vending machines dispense tastes of yesteryear at Used Tire Market outside Tokyo

According to the new market research report "CNG Dispenser Market by Type (Fast Fill and Time Fill), Flow Rate (Up to 15, Up to 50, and Up to 100 Kg/Min), Distribution (Company Owned & Company Run, Company Owned & Dealer Run, and Dealer Owned & Dealer Run), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023″ The global CNG dispenser market is projected to reach USD 225.5 million by 2023. The global CNG dispenser market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 155.2 million in 2018 to USD 255.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2018 to 2023. The market is set to grow due to stringent emission policies across all countries. Many other countries across the world planned to reduce emissions by a certain level by 2020 at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in 2015. New emission policies are likely to get introduced by 2019 or 2020, depending on the largest achievement and are expected to create opportunities for CNG vehicles.