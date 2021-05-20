newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EU hopeful of ending U.S. aircraft dispute by July

By Philip Blenkinsop
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3CsI_0a5nQxHn00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and the United States are working to resolve a dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers and should be able to do so by July, the EU’s trade chief said on Thursday in a further sign of improving transatlantic trade ties.

Both sides agreed in March to suspend tariffs on billions of dollars of imports in a 16-year-old dispute at the World Trade Organization over subsidies for planemakers Airbus and Boeing. The suspension runs until July 10, with tariffs re-applying on July 11 if there is no solution.

“We had intensive and broad discussions on this topic with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week and so during today’s video conference she confirmed this timeline,” European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

“The work is advancing so I would say this timeline is realistic. Of course it requires effort from both sides.”

While U.S. President Joe Biden has made clear his focus remains on protecting American jobs, European officials hope his administration will make trade ties with the United States more predictable than during the Donald Trump presidency.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier described the talks with Tai as “extremely constructive”.

“I think we are entitled to say that there is a historic window of opportunity to resolve trade disputes between Europe and the U.S.,” he told reporters.

Earlier this week the Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, declared a partial truce in a three-year dispute over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, saying it would not impose retaliatory tariffs on more U.S. products. [L5N2N42PT]

“All in all, it’s now more than 100 days since the Biden administration entered office and we have seen many positive developments and much more active engagement,” Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis said U.S. metals tariffs and the EU’s initial retaliatory duties from 2018 should be removed as soon as possible, and in any case by the end of the year. He said both the EU and the United States were working on this timeline.

Separately, 12 EU countries including Germany, called for an extension of steel “safeguard” quotas beyond their expiry at the end of June to protect industry from a flood of imports.

Dombrovskis said the Commission should present a proposal in early June, adding there was a difficult balance to be made between steel-making and steel-consuming industries.

“If we extend beyond three years, as would be the case, we open ourselves to legal retaliation by third countries,” he continued.

Another area of emerging consensus between the EU and United States is the need for a tougher line on China. Their partial truce included a joint statement on the need to “hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account”.

Separately, the European Parliament on Thursday halted ratification of an investment pact with China until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians, deepening a dispute in Sino-European ties and denying EU companies greater access to China.

The resolution to freeze ratification passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions.

Beijing’s punitive measures, blocking travel to China and business with its companies, were imposed in March in response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of the mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs in northwestern China.

EU lawmakers say the Chinese sanctions are not based on international law, while the bloc’s measures tackle abuses of human rights upheld in United Nations treaties. Beijing denies any wrongdoing.

Despite all the tensions, Germany earlier announced that exports to China in April rose by 16.3% year-on-year to 8.4 billion euros. It also said exports to the United States leaped by more than 60% to 10.1 billion euros in the same period, underlining the importance of trade to Europe’s top economy. [S8N27Z087]

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#European Commission#United States#The European Union#Planemakers Airbus#Boeing#American#The European Parliament#Sino European#Muslim#Uyghurs#Eu Trade Policy#Eu Lawmakers#Eu Companies#U S Tariffs#Eu Politicians#Aircraft#European Officials#Trade Disputes#United Nations Treaties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyTimes Daily

EU, US agree to temporarily suspend tariffs in steel dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States have decided to temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Foreign Policysteelmarketupdate.com

U.S.-EU Trade Talks Could (Eventually) End Section 232 on Europe

The United States and the European Union have begun negotiations that could lead to the removal of Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the continent, according to market participants and a joint statement from the two sides. The official trigger of the talks: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

EU Suspends Planned Hike of Tariffs on U.S. Imports

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive will suspend a planned increase of duties on U.S. imports in a dispute over U.S. metal tariffs as the two sides start discussions on global overcapacity of steel and aluminium. The European Commission said on Monday it would not go ahead with a...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

U.S.-EU metals talks avert tariff hike on American motorcycles, whiskey

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The United States and the European Union agreed on Monday not to escalate their dispute over U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, averting steep EU tariff hikes while the two sides launch formal talks on addressing excess global capacity largely centered in China. The European Commission, which oversees EU...
POTUSWashington Times

U.S., EU agree to talks, truce in steel and aluminum dispute

The U.S. and the European Union agreed Monday to begin talks on steel and aluminum supply in a bid to smooth over trade relations and lift tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on national security grounds. The parties said they want to reach a solution by the end of...
New York City, NYPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks down again…Media merger…EU-US cool tariff dispute

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have started the day lower on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst weekly decline since February. Losses for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down. But AT&T and Discovery rose sharply after the companies said they would combine their media businesses. Steelmakers were higher after the U.S. and Europe agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs on steel that had been imposed over a trade dispute. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets ended mixed.
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

US, EU to Address Steel & Aluminum Capacity

The United States and the European Union have announced they have begun discussions to “address global steel and aluminum excess capacity” and have suspended tariffs imposed on their goods while the talks proceed. The joint statement was issued Monday by United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of Commerce...
POTUSCNBC

EU and U.S. to start talks that could end steel tariffs imposed under Trump

LONDON — The European Union and United States are to start talks to address the steel tariffs imposed by Washington D.C. during the presidency of Donald Trump. In a joint statement Monday, the U.S. and European trade representatives said they were looking "to find solutions before the end of the year" that will address the overcapacity in the steel sector.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China exempts 79 U.S. products from further tariffs

May 17 (UPI) -- China said it would extend tariff exemptions on goods from the United States and Canada. The Customs Tariff Commission of China's State Council said 79 U.S. products are to be exempt from additional tariffs. The tariffs would be the second round of taxes China would have applied to U.S. goods, Chinese network CGTN reported.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Will not hesitate to call out China's coercive trade'

By 'Will Not Hesitate To Call Out China On Unfair Trade'Washington DC [US], May 14 (ANI): United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday said that Washington will not hesitate to call out China's coercive trade practices and added that Washington welcomes the trade competition but it must be fair.
Foreign PolicyClick2Houston.com

Kerry: US weighs sanctions on China solar over forced labor

The Biden administration is considering sanctions over China’s alleged use of forced labor in production of solar panels and other components in renewable energy, climate envoy John Kerry told lawmakers Wednesday. Kerry’s comments at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing sought to defuse one of the main arguments that congressional...
Economykfgo.com

EU Recovery Fund success could the pave way for a repeat: EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s huge post-pandemic recovery fund could become a more permanent feature if it is successful in firing up growth and fostering a greener and more digital economy, the European Commission’s top economic officials said on Monday. The 27 EU nations made an unprecedented agreement last...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

EU-China deal inches closer to end

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): Amid repeated confrontations with China over retaliatory sanctions on elected officials, European lawmakers are up in opposition to the trade deal with Beijing signed last year, the pact to which many were already opposed. Finbarr Bermingham for the South China Morning Post (SCMP) writes that...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

PORTO, Portugal, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to coronavirus shots. Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told...
kmaland.com

U.S. beef poised for summer rebound in EU

(KMAland) -- The U.S. Meat Export Federation is hopeful that U.S. beef exports will rebound in Europe this summer. Yuri Barutkin is USMEF’s representative in Europe. He says U.S. beef gained greater access to the European Union at the beginning of 2020 through a country-specific quota aimed at allowing more U.S. product to enter the EU at zero duty. But with most U.S. beef cuts traditionally consumed in Europe’s foodservice and hospitality sectors, the U.S. industry struggled to fully capitalize on the revised quota due to widespread restrictions on restaurant traffic, tourism and business travel.