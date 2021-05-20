Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity suspended for 3 years over hazing incident

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity involved in a hazing incident in April has lost recognition and been suspended for three years. The hazing incident occurred April 10 at the Sigma Chi chapter house at 111 E. Emerson St., Bloomington. Karla Carney-Hall, IWU vice president for student affairs, said the student, a first-year member of Sigma Chi, was treated and returned to class, but she provided no further details regarding his injuries.