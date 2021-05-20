ThrowbackThursday: Mummers Theater focus of excitement in 1970

Hello, everyone! I hope you all had a great Mother’s Day weekend. As you know, if you read Friday’s post, I was in Columbus, Ohio, visiting my grandchildren (and their parents!). We had so much fun being together, even though it was freezing cold! The high on Sunday was 47, and it rained all day (I was truly missing the warm Texas weather). We traveled home yesterday and almost got into a major altercation. My son took us to the airport, and as he pulled up to park, a man (probably mid-sixties) in a white suburban pulled up beside him and stared him down. As my son got out of his car, the man did too and started yelling at him. We had no idea what was going on. I had my dog in my arms, and as I made my way around the car, the man was threatening my son. My son is a big strong guy, but so was the man.