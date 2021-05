Have you ever wanted to walk in the shoes of Lewis and Clark? Today is the perfect day to start your journey down their path!. The year was 1804 and the day was, well, coincidentally, May 14th. It would become one of the most ambitious journeys in all of American history. Meriweather Lewis and William Clark were commissioned by then-President Thomas Jefferson to send the explorers into the unknown regions of the northwest territories. A region that had not yet been explored.