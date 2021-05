Now eligible: Children as young as 12 can expect to start getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday in Louisiana. The state health officer made the announcement Wednesday after federal advisers endorsed the vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. The health department expects to release its formal notice this morning and any clinic or other outlet that has Pfizer vaccine can start giving it to kids 12 and up immediately after that. It is the only coronavirus vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people this young. Read the AP story here.