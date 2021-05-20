newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nuggets small forward Will Barton targeting return vs. Portland, league sources say

By Mike Singer
Denver Post
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNuggets small forward Will Barton is targeting a return during Denver’s first-round series against Portland, league sources told The Denver Post. Barton has been out for nearly a month after sustaining a right hamstring strain at Golden State on April 23. The team is hopeful for Barton’s return as well,...

www.denverpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Will Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Small Forward#Portland#The League#League Sources#The Denver Post#Barton Returns#Coach Michael Malone#Golden State#Veteran#Smiling Cuz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Monday vs. Lakers

Barton (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Lakers. This will be the sixth straight absence for Barton, who, like teammate Monte Morris, continues to deal with a strained right hamstring. Both players are without a firm timetable, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the pair misses another full week.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Still out Saturday

Barton (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Clippers. Barton will miss a fourth straight game due to a hamstring strain. PJ Dozier and Austin Rivers should continue to see increased run in Barton'a absence.
NBAbostonnews.net

Nuggets look to improve postseason seeding vs. Timberwolves

With a playoff berth clinched, the Denver Nuggets can improve their postseason positioning during a road trip that continues Thursday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver (45-24) tipped off its four-game road swing to end its regular season on Tuesday with a 117-112 win in Charlotte. Michael Porter Jr....
NBACovers.com

Nets vs Nuggets Picks: Mile Highs and Lows

The Denver Nuggets will host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Ball Arena. The late start should give the Nuggets some additional time to recover after a road loss to the Utah Jazz last night. Can Brooklyn stop its recent skid with a solid road win tonight? Find out in...
NBANBA

Nets vs. Nuggets: Brooklyn Faces Denver Challenge

With Thursday’s 113-109 loss in Dallas, the Brooklyn Nets have lost four straight games, their longest losing streak of the 2020-21 season. The loss to the Mavs followed a pair in Milwaukee against the Bucks, who are battling the Nets for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. “I think what...
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, drives to the basket on Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) PORTLAND, Ore. | After meeting to close out the regular... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

TPM™ 2020-'21 Game #68 vs Brooklyn

Nuggets vs Nets II: "Not A Team. BK is NOT a basketball team" If you are viewing the pre-game version of the TPM piece, and you enjoy gonzo-basketball reporting, I invite you to please join me after the game where the same link will lead you to the post-game version. In it, all the disjointed/unsightly blanks below will be filled, complete with data/analysis and more snark than.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Out again Thursday

Barton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Minnesota. The 30-year-old will be unavailable for the 11th consecutive contest Thursday due to a strained right hamstring. Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo should continue to have increased roles with Barton sidelined.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Mile Highs and Lows: A Recap of the Denver Nuggets in April

The month of April has certainly been bitter sweet for the Denver Nuggets. While they were able to win 13 of their 16 games, which is an incredible accomplishment, they also suffered a devastating blow to their championship goals when Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Murray’s injury forced the Nuggets to get creative with figuring out their backcourt rotation, as Monte Morris and Will Barton are also currently rehabbing injuries of their own. Amazingly enough, not only have the Nuggets been able to stay afloat, but they have actually been able to gain significant ground in the standings, and now have a chance to overtake the Los Angeles Clippers for the third seed in the West if they are able to win tonight. Needless to say, this month has definitely been an emotional roller coaster for Nuggets fans.
NBAchatsports.com

Nets try to break losing streak vs Nuggets

Adversity is here. The Nets went to Dallas and found themselves wanting as the Mavericks overcame a 45-point performance by Kyrie Irving to beat the Nets, 113-109. It was the Nets fourth straight loss, their worst steak of the season. Both Irving and Kevin Durant, who have experience getting to the top of the NBA mountain, said the Nets should embrace the pain ... and overcome it ... starting Saturday night.
NBACovers.com

Nuggets vs Jazz Picks: Tuning Out the Jazz

The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz have been two of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, and they’ll now clash at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, May 7. These teams take the floor at 9:00 p.m. ET, and this is an NBA betting matchup you won’t want to want to miss.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Thursday Picks

BKN (-9.5) vs. IND, O/U: 237.5. Four of the six games on tonight's slate have spreads of at least 8.5 points. Trying to predict blowouts isn't something I'd normally recommend, but it makes sense on a shorter slate like this one to target games that project to be competitive. In this case, two of the premier spend-up options in Nikola Jokic ($10,900) and Stephen Curry ($10,300) happen to be playing in those games, so it isn't a stretch to make them a priority. The GS-MIN matchup should be uptempo, and the Warriors are likely to be without Kelly Oubre, meaning Kent Bazemore will be a popular cheap value play. As far as the TOR-DEN matchup goes, the Nuggets have been an appealing team to target recently as the absence of Jamal Murray, and Will Barton has funneled usage to the likes of Jokic and Michael Porter, while Facundo Campazzo has been impressive starting at point guard. The Raptors have viable run-back options as the salaries of their big three have all come down over the past week. As things stand, it looks like we will have most of the significant news before lock, and that would be a welcome change from the recent chaos.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/5

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: How each unit of the bench mob is keeping NBA Finals hopes alive

Apart from a 10-game absence from Michael Porter Jr. in January due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Denver Nuggets had been healthy as an ox all season—until April hit. First, it was Jamal Murray, Denver’s second-best player and one of the most exciting young guards in the league, who went down with a season-ending ACL tear that could keep him sidelined for a portion of next season as well.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't play Tuesday

Bartin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton will be sidelined for the 10th straight game Tuesday as he continues to deal with a strained right hamstring. The 30-year-old will have three more chances to play before the end of the regular season, with the next arriving Thursday at Minnesota.
NBANBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-47) begin their final homestand of the 2020-21 season on Thursday night as they face the Denver Nuggets (45-24) at Target Center. Winners of two consecutive games, the Wolves return to the hardwood following a 119-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied a game-high 28 points while rookie sensation Anthony Edwards poured in 22. The win continued a strong end to the season for Minnesota, who are 6-4 in their previous 10 matchups.
NBADenver Post

Nuggets Mailbag: Could brother’s DU commitment portend Michael Porter Jr. extension with Denver?

Beat writer Mike Singer opens up the Nuggets Mailbag periodically throughout the season. Pose a Nuggets — or NBA — related question here. With Jamal Murray out, I doubt that the remaining roster can go deep in the playoffs trying to win 125-123 games against higher seeds. Seems like their best chance to go deep is with really stout defense and a “good enough” offense without Jamal. As coach Michael Malone has said previously, let your defense start your offense. Don’t just be content trying to trade baskets.