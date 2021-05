Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been in a strong position over the past year. Its current stock price — down roughly 45% from a February all-time high — may not reflect that, but Nio is humming. The company is churning out EVs at a record pace, it has expanded beyond SUVs and crossovers with a new sedan and its Battery as a Service (BaaS) is making waves. That brings us to an interesting issue. The Chinese government has just announced the country’s first national battery swap safety standard. What does this news mean for NIO stock?