Morgan County, MO

Versailles woman injured in Morgan County collision on Route Y

lakenewsonline.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Versailles woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Route Y in Morgan County, nearly half a mile north of Brendel Boulevard. Tracy Cecil, 51, was turning north out of a private drive in her 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when she was struck by an oncoming southbound 2006 Mercury Milan being driven by 30-year-old Kale Koehn of Rocky Mount, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cecil, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by personal conveyance. Koehn was not reported to have any injuries.

