D&D’s Drizzt is coming to Magic: The Gathering, these are the first preview cards
Wizards of the Coast has revealed more preview cards for Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a crossover set of that will bring the Dungeons & Dragons universe into the collectible card game for the first time. This new reveal includes three characters from R. A. Salvatore’s The Icewind Dale Trilogy — Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer, and Lolth the Spider Queen. The reveal was made Thursday during a YouTube livestream.www.polygon.com