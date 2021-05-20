D&D’s Drizzt is coming to Magic: The Gathering, these are the first preview cards

Anything nicknamed the “landshark” is probably bad news, and the Bulette is no exception. This tunneling terror will eat anything and (almost) anyone. Also known as the “landshark,” the Bulette only recently reappeared in First Edition D&D lore and was previously thought to be mercifully extinct. They are some kind of magical experiment gone wrong, combining a snapping turtle with an armadillo with the end product of a monster with an eight foot jump that will eat horses or men with no discernment. Though they don’t tend to enjoy dwarf or elf meat. Sometimes Bulettes will burrow underground before erupting out like a sea creature in Earth, hence the nickname. This part isn’t in the Monster Manual, but a percentage of armadillos are naturally infected with the bacteria that causes leprosy. I’m not saying your DM should include that fun fact into the game next time your party runs into a Bulette, but I definitely would.