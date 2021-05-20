D&D’s Drizzt is coming to Magic: The Gathering, these are the first preview cards

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWizards of the Coast has revealed more preview cards for Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a crossover set of that will bring the Dungeons & Dragons universe into the collectible card game for the first time. This new reveal includes three characters from R. A. Salvatore’s The Icewind Dale Trilogy — Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer, and Lolth the Spider Queen. The reveal was made Thursday during a YouTube livestream.

