NEEDTOBREATHE Teams Up With Carrie Underwood For Anthemic “I Wanna Remember”
Memory is a strange thing. Sometimes, it can really let you down—lost car keys, forgotten appointments, that awkward moment when you know you’ve met that guy before, but you just can’t recall his name… it can be incredibly frustrating. But other times, a moment is so special that you hold onto it for as long as you live. These moments might be few and far between, but when they come along, they can change your life.americansongwriter.com