Jeff Lewis And Gage Edward Finally Settle 2-Year Custody Battle Over Monroe

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham and her husband of 12 years are calling it quits. The announcement, which she shared in the latest RHOD reunion, shocked viewers. During the special, Cohen commented on Brittingham's sometimes rude demeanor, asking the housewife how she felt seeing her behavior from the latest season. "This was a really tough season for me and watching it back, I realized how much hurt and how much I was struggling in my life," she said before revealing her divorce. "As I watched that, I realized how much in pain I was. My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it. After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."