Twitter has adjusted its photo-cropping approach, a change it says will deliver “bigger and better images” to mobile users on Android and iOS. Images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will now be displayed in full, rather than in truncated form. The goal is to improve engagement as people scroll through their feeds. As the change has rolled out over the past day, the social media platform has lit up with images, especially of sprawling vistas of national parks, cityscapes and other large-canvas expanses. (See some examples below.)