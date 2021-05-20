Callaway Stock Swings Higher As Avid Golf Interest Recalls Tiger's Heyday

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.