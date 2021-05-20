newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Callaway Stock Swings Higher As Avid Golf Interest Recalls Tiger's Heyday

By BILL PETERS
Investor's Business Daily
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf is booming in the Covid-19 era, which means golf-equipment maker Callaway Golf (ELY) is reaping the rewards. It also raises questions about how it can hold customers' interest as other options for leisure come back to life. For now, Callaway stock sits at its highest levels since 1997, the year Tiger Woods won…

www.investors.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ely#Callaway Stock#Leisure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Callaway, VAPosted by
The Motley Fool

Callaway Stock Just Had a Blowout Quarter. But Is the Stock a Buy?

Callaway (NYSE:ELY), one of the leading golf brands worldwide, released a fantastic first-quarter earnings report last week, sending shares of the stock up with it. Backed by the surging U.S. golf market, sales and profits from all of Callaway's divisions were up substantially in Q1. The company also recently closed on its $2.66 billion Topgolf acquisition, bringing a stellar entertainment brand and technology company under its umbrella.
Golfprosportsextra.com

Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend Is Crazy Hot; Jordan Spieth Makes Bold Remarks About Tiger Woods!

Bryan DeChambeau has won eight times on the PGA Tour including one major championship, the 2020 U.S. Open. As an amateur, DeChambeau became the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division I championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year. With his U.S. Open victory he became the third player to have won those three championships, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, and the sixth player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open.
Minnesota Stateprosportsextra.com

Insta Golf Girl Paige Spiranac Is Gorgeous; Golf Store Manager in Minnesota Qualifies for PGA Championship! @paigespiranac

Paige Spiranac is an American social media personality and retired professional golfer. She played college golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, winning All-Mountain West Conference honors during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, and leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015.
San Diego, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson to design new $2 million practice facility for University of San Diego golf team

Phil Mickelson will design a new $2 million golf training facility for the University of San Diego, Athletic Director Bill McGillis announced on Monday. The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility will be located on campus and feature a one-acre natural turf short-game area fit with a large putting green, practice bunkers and fairway and rough area so players can practice any shot they’d face in competition.
Dallas, TXGolf Digest

Spieth shares lead after walk-off eagle, Bryson's "really bad" day and the meanest lip-out you'll see

The Jordan Spieth Experience is often described as a roller coaster, only if that coaster hit a few banks, froze on its barrel roll and brandished an "out-of-order" sign for months. Thursday in Dallas … well, there was still the occasional bump against the railing. But Spieth’s Round 1 at the AT&T Byron Nelson was a non-stop thrill ride that remained on the tracks and finished with fireworks, as a walk-off eagle gave Spieth a share of the first-round lead.
Golfnewscenter1.tv

Jesse’s Golf Tips – The Swing Plane

Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Where Callaway Golf Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 5 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Callaway Golf evaluate the company at an average price target of $34.6 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $32.00.
Callaway, VAPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Callaway Golf Just Exploded 13% Higher

Shares of golf supplies company Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock rocketed this morning in response to a huge first-quarter earnings beat reported last night. Instead of the $561.6 million in sales and $0.14 per share in profit (pro forma) that Wall Street was looking for, Callaway reported sales of $652 million, and $0.62 per share in profit -- more than four times the pro forma profit analysts had predicted.
GolfWGRZ TV

Tee 2 Green - Cobra Golf & Callaway Golf

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY COBRA GOLF AND CALLAWAY GOLF) With Cobra Golf's new RAD speed drivers and irons utilizes radical weighting technology to improve your golf game. With two choices of colors, they will improve your driving distance and accuracy. For more information on everything Cobra Golf has to offer, visit their website at www.cobrapumagolf.com.
EconomyBenzinga

Topgolf Recovering Ahead Of Plan, Callaway Capitalizing On Golf Demand

Shares of golf equipment manufacturer and Topgolf owner Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) hit new 52-week highs Tuesday after reporting first-quarter earnings. The company saw revenue at $651 million, up 47% year-over-year and well ahead of the Street consensus of $561.6 million. The Callaway Golf Analysts: KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Callaway Golf stock jumps 6% after Q1 profit, sales top views

Shares of Callaway Golf Co. rose more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the golf equipment and apparel maker reported first-quarter profit and sales that blew past Wall Street expectations and said demand for its goods has been "unprecedented" amid the pandemic. Callaway said it earned $272 million, or $2.19 a share, in the quarter, compared with $29 million, or 30 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $77 million, or 62 cents a share. Sales rose 47% to $652 million, Callaway said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected GAAP EPS of 12 cents a share and adjusted EPS of 14 cents a share on sales of $562 million. "Our golf equipment business is continuing to experience unprecedented demand while our soft goods business and Topgolf business are recovering from the pandemic faster than anticipated," Chief Executive Chip Brewer said in a statement. "Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues, especially in international markets, we are pleased with the current state and trends of our business." The stock ended the regular trading day down 3.9%.
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Wife Is A Perfect 10; Ticket To Tiger Woods PGA Debut Event Sells For Big Money!

Brooks Koepka is currently one of the best golfers in the world and plays on the PGA Tour. In October 2018, he became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer John Rahm’s Wife Is Gorgeous; PGA Wells Fargo Championship Purse Payouts!

If you’re not familiar with Jon Rahm, odds are you don’t regularly watch the PGA Tour. Jon was the world number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, having first achieved that rank after winning the Memorial Tournament in July 2020. Rahm was the number one golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a record 60 weeks. Rahm joined the PGA Tour in 2016, and to date has 5 PGA Tour wins.
Golfgolfmagic.com

"It's definitely interesting": Rickie Fowler on proposed Golf Super League

Rickie Fowler has described the proposed golf super league as "interesting", as he spoke about the issue for the first time yesterday. According to reports, 11 leading players, including Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, have been approached with contracts of over £20 million to participate in the new league. It...
Marketsinvezz.com

Why Callaway Golf, 3D Systems, and Ferro Corp are higher on Tuesday

The benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow Jones slid sharply on Tuesday. Investors fear that rising inflation will lead to a tighter monetary policy. Callaway Golf, 3D Systems, and Ferro Corp stocks still remained upbeat. The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked over 50 points...
Food & Drinksandnowuknow.com

Joolies Expands Distribution to the East Coast and Into Europe

SANTA MONICA, CA - For some shoppers, it’s been far too long since they sat down and enjoyed a date. If you’re an avid reader of ANUK, you know I’m not talking about a fancy night on the town, but rather the medjool dates that adorn fresh produce departments. Bolstering its strategy to introduce more consumers to the date category, Joolies has announced a rapid expansion of its distribution network, now reaching the U.S. East Coast and Europe, including the U.K.