Mike Sullivan will always remember the night he found his mother, Myrna, on the back deck wearing slippers and a nightgown — and wielding a hammer. She had asked Mike and his high school buddies to tear down the old deck at their home in the coastal community of Marshfield, Mass., and build a new one. But when summer jobs and baseball games pushed that chore to the back burner, Mrs. Sullivan got tired of waiting. Out in the darkness, she started ripping up the deck boards herself.