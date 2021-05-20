newsbreak-logo
NHP Investigating Fatal Crash at US 395 and Stead

By Amelia Fuentes
KTVN.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada Highway Patrol identifies man involved in fatal rollover on May 7th at Stead Blvd. Investigators show that a blue Ford Expedition was driving northbound on US-395 and exited the highway via Stead Blvd at high speeds. The driver failed to maintain lane travel and when overcorrecting, the car rotated...

