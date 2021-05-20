newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Fortnite Street Shadows Challenge Pack revealed as a PC exclusive

gamerevolution.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fortnite Street Shadows Challenge Pack is now available to PC players. This pack includes the curious character Ruby Shadows, donning black attire that gives her a stealthy look. She’s sure to be tricky to spot in darker areas of the island and so will likely be a popular character for those who manage to unlock her. Thankfully, getting this skin is easy, with a workaround allowing even console players to unlock it.

