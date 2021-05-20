Fortnite Street Shadows Challenge Pack revealed as a PC exclusive
The Fortnite Street Shadows Challenge Pack is now available to PC players. This pack includes the curious character Ruby Shadows, donning black attire that gives her a stealthy look. She’s sure to be tricky to spot in darker areas of the island and so will likely be a popular character for those who manage to unlock her. Thankfully, getting this skin is easy, with a workaround allowing even console players to unlock it.www.gamerevolution.com