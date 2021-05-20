APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Photovoltaic Modules Recycling market by 2026

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing influence of the Western culture, particularly the hip-hop culture, through TV, magazines, and social media, the demand for luxury cars is rising in India, especially among the youth. However, most of the people of the country are still not able to purchase new luxury vehicles, which is why they are looking at pre-owned automobiles. As a result, the Indian used car market size is expected to rise from $18.3 billion in 2020 to $70.8 billion in 2030, at a 14.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.