newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Pain Of Parenting While Losing Your Own Parent

By Corey Best
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It was Mother’s Day 2015 when I got out of the shower and my water broke. We headed to brunch, as one does. My mom told everyone in the buffet line that I was in labor while I enjoyed a waffle or seven (you know they don’t let you eat while you’re in labor, right? It could have been days before I ate again!). We left the two “big kids,” as they are known, with my parents and headed to the hospital. A quick 13 hours later, Finley entered this world with her arms up, screaming, “Hello world! I am here now and you’re never going to be the same!” And she was right.

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sick Kids#Grief Counseling#Normal Behavior#Work From Home#Home School#Mother#Grieving#Potty Train#Body Experience#Cancer#Fits#Labor#Pain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsBrainerd Dispatch

Wealth Column: Caring for your parents

You might be reaching the age where your parents are going to be depending on you to provide some level of care. For many of you, this is compounded by the need to provide for children of your own. There’s even a name for it, the “sandwich generation." But really,...
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

The Difference Between Being a Mother, Father and Being a Parent

I may be accused of speaking from a place of hurt but hear me out. You might be a mother or a father but not a parent. A parent raises a child, rears it, takes care of it, a mother gives birth and a father sires. So many people think that just because they brought life to this world automatically they become parents but that’s not true.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

To Every Wannabe Mom Who Wishes She Could Celebrate Mother’s Day

I see it every single day on my different social media feeds. Infertility is a problem plaguing way too many people on my various friends lists. Personally, I think it's not spoken about enough, particularly around holidays like the one we're celebrating this weekend. The men and women who so desperately want to be parents must take a huge hit every time Mother's Day and Father's Day rolls around, particularly if you've been trying to have a family on your own for years with no success.
Kidsarcamax.com

Living with Children: How to ensure your child sleeps on their own

Q: I’m a working single mom with a 4-year-old daughter who won’t go to sleep unless I lie down with her. Plus, if she wakes up in the middle of the night to find I’m no longer in her bed, she comes and crawls into bed with me. If I attempt to persuade her to go back to her bed, she starts to cry. To be honest, I just don’t have the strength to fight it. She knows what I want her to do, but she also knows I have yet to enforce it. Can you provide me with a workable plan that will not cause her – and therefore me – anguish?
KidsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Parents, will you vaccinate your children?

As vaccines begin to open up and become available to kids, parents will have to make a decision about whether or not to vaccinate against COVID. News Center 7 Anchor Cheryl McHenry talks to parents on both sides of the vaccination issue in an I-Team investigation Monday beginning at 5pm.
Relationshipswikihow.com

Do Your Parents Bully You? 12 Ways to Respond and Get Help

Few things are as hurtful and isolating as bullying, especially if you’re experiencing it at home. While you unfortunately can’t change your parents’ comments and attitudes, you can change the way you respond. Don’t worry—we’ve put together lots of tips, tricks, and coping mechanisms that can make your day-to-day life more bearable.
Kidswmcactionnews5.com

Pediatrician groups to parents: Vaccinate your kids and help end the pandemic

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an open letter to parents across the state, pediatricians representing several medical groups are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. The letter was released on May 12, a day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

3 Tips for Maintaining a Creative Life While Parenting

I was the house-husband to our kids as they were growing up. At the same time, I wrote books. It never occurred to me that having children ought to prevent me from maintaining my writing life. Of course, I had less time than I’d had before—and I was saddled with...
RelationshipsParents Magazine

5 Reasons Your Vision is Changing as a Parent And What to Do About It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Eyesight is an easy thing for busy parents to neglect, but vision changes do happen in your 30s and beyond. Momhood even plays a role. In pregnancy, hormonal changes can cause blurry eyesight. And many parents find themselves dealing with dry eyes and digital strain as they sacrifice sleep and juggle remote work and Zoom school, says Mina Massaro-Giordano, M.D., professor of clinical ophthalmology at Penn Medicine. Loss of near vision can also kick in at this age.
RelationshipsMedicalXpress

Losing an only child is more devastating than losing a spouse, according to study of Chinese parents

Which wound cuts deeper: the loss of an only child or loss of a spouse? A new study led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Fudan University suggests that Chinese parents find the loss of an only child to be approximately 1.3 times as psychologically distressing than the loss of a spouse. The findings are published in the journal Aging & Mental Health.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Parents, This Class Could Save Your Toddlers Life

I remember that feeling of my heartbreaking for Granger Smith's family when news broke that his youngest son River drowned in their family pool. Unfortunately, with the heat ramping up in the south we will hear of many people spending time near the pool or at the lake. Are your children equipped with the knowledge to stay safe?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
i95 ROCK

10 Myths Your Parents Told You That Have Been Debunked

You know your parents love you, maybe that's why they tried to keep you protected by telling you some of these myths or urban legends that we have now debunked. If you feel a little dumb that you fell for some of these myths, don't feel bad. Most parents used them at will to either keep you safe, or they actually believed them to be true.