Impact of covid-19 on Online Ads Exchange Platforms market Report to 2026 - Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plastic Fencing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global plastic fencing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global plastic fencing market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years (2021-2026). Plastic fencing acts as a property boundary that limits access to a given area, improves crowd control and allows protection against potential threats. It consists of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, which are combined with other ingredients to enhance its strength, durability, and weatherability. As plastic fencing is versatile, cost-effective, lightweight, and water and fire-resistant, it is extensively utilized across the world. Presently, plastic fencing is available in various sizes, finishes, colors, styles, and decorative options.