TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County. Tyson Smith of Topeka was being sought by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting. On Thursday, the United States Marshal Service Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force located Smith at a campground near Clinton Lake in Douglas County. As officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office approached Smith’s campsite, he attempted to run into nearby woods. A police dog was deployed to locate Smith, who was found about one mile away and taken into custody without further incident.