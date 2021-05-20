Crime Stoppers board sees trend in Natrona County juvenile firearm thefts

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive. • An Olmsby Drive man, 21, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence after he allegedly took a relative’s vehicle without permission and then police stopped him in the vehicle by his home at 8:22 p.m. May 8. The man was arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent on Monday and released on a personal bond, with conditions that he not drive and that he have no uninvited contact with the relative or his property.