Crime Stoppers board sees trend in Natrona County juvenile firearm thefts
The Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming is advising the community of what they’re calling a trend in juvenile firearm thefts in Natrona County. “The rise in juvenile related crimes is alarming,” said John Becker, Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming President. “Specifically, those related to juveniles committing auto-burglaries and ultimately stealing firearms. This is an issue across the County – not only in Casper.”oilcity.news