Mobile Phone Recycling market to showcase strong CAGR between 2021 and 2026

According to a new market research report "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market by Component (Equipment and Services[Designing & Consulting, Integration & Deployment]), Equipment (Microwave, Millimetre Wave, Sub-6 Ghz), Network Technology (5G, 4G, and 3G & 2G), and Region - Global forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The global Mobile and wireless backhaul Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period. The Mobile and wireless backhaul Market is fuelled by the growth in the number of mobile subscribers and the success of 4G and 5G around the world. Moreover, the trend of companies investing more on adoption of small cells and reduced total cost of ownership is driving the adoption of mobile and wireless backhaul solutions.