Mobile Phone Recycling market to showcase strong CAGR between 2021 and 2026

The global gardening equipment market is envisaged to enjoy a bright future in terms of growth as the landscaping industry gains impetus. The commercial and residential sectors seeing the increasing demand for well-trimmed lawns could significantly contribute toward the growth of the global gardening equipment market. The need to avoid weed growth in parks, lawns, and gardens is expected to cause a surge in the demand for gardening equipment. Water sprinklers are largely sold in the global gardening equipment market because of the need to maintain freshness in gardens. Thus, lawn maintenance could act as a powerful growth factor for the global gardening equipment market.