Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg under criminal tax investigation by New York attorney general

AG James Has Led Two Lawsuits, Multiple Other Efforts Opposing True Lender Rule. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today applauded one of the first actions taken by Congress to undo a harmful Trump era rule. A bipartisan vote conducted, last night, by the U.S. Senate rescinds the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) true lender rule that has allowed predatory lenders to take advantage of New York’s most vulnerable consumers. Earlier this year, Attorney General James not only led a lawsuit against the OCC to overturn the rule, but also called on congressional leaders to rescind the rule via legislation. The true lender rule undermines New York’s efforts to prevent predatory lenders from charging high interest rates on loans and bypasses state interest rate caps already in place. With last night’s vote, the Senate not only agreed with Attorney General James that the true lender rule should be invalidated, but prevented the OCC from issuing a similar rule in the future.