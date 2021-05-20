newsbreak-logo
Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg under criminal tax investigation by New York attorney general

By Dan Mangan, @_DanMangan
CNBC
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longtime CFO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is under criminal investigation by the New York attorney general's office in connection with his taxes. The investigation comes as prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's office have eyed Weisselberg and his adult sons in their own criminal probe of former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

