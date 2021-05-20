Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kohl's, BJ's, Virgin Galactic and more

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday, May 18. We expect the company’s revenues to likely be in-line while earnings beat consensus estimates. The home improvement leader has seen revenue and net income grow by double digits as millions of homeowners have found themselves spending substantially more time in their homes in 2020. The home improvement retailer has invested quickly and heavily to build out its digital capabilities to accommodate this demand surge during the pandemic. In fact, these capabilities could bring in customers even after the pandemic has run its course. Certainly, sales will not continue to grow at 20+% levels as seen in 2020, but the company will likely continue to benefit from its ongoing One Home Depot.