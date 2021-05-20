newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kohl's, BJ's, Virgin Galactic and more

By Hannah Miao, @hannahmiao_
CNBC
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Kohl's — Kohl's stock fell roughly 10% on Thursday after it said supply chain issues may drag on its profit margins. Like others, Kohl's experienced supply chain hurdles starting in 2020 when factories in Asia shut down to help slow the spread of Covid-19. Now, the company says increases to its number of truck drivers could be a cost headwind to earnings for the rest of this year.

Ralph Lauren
#L Brands#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Hormel Foods#Spam Dinty Moore#Jennie O#Victoria#Secret#Petco#Ark Invest#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Ubs#Bank Of America#At T#Warnermedia#Cnbc Tv#Vms#Virgin Galactic Shares#Midday Trading#Retailer
