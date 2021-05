Congratulations To DeSoto ISD Campus Teachers of the Year. To inspire curiosity and consciousness, develop character, build courage, and nurture compassion is the vision of DeSoto ISD for every child and our teachers are one of the main elements by which this vision becomes a reality. While many of DeSoto ISD teachers are dedicated and working tirelessly each daily to mold students and enable them to learn and grow at their highest levels, each year campuses have the arduous task of selecting one outstanding teacher to represent their campus as the 2020-21 Campus Teacher of the Year.