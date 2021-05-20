‘The Challenge: All Stars:’ When is the Finale? How Can Fans Watch?

After six riveting episodes, I’ve decided that the best part of this season is ultimately TJ Lavin’s smile. Allow me to be cheesy and a little bit thirsty for a moment. Also, excuse me for comparing this all-stars season to the regular season of The Challenge for the umpteenth time. But Lavin’s relaxed, approachable demeanor and communication style with this group of OGs, as opposed to the seriousness he projected on Double Agents, is extremely refreshing. It reminds me of the old days — which is, like, the point of all of this, obviously — when TJ was just a dude who showed up to work in sunglasses, cargo shorts, and flip-flops, with a bullhorn in his right hand, and wasn’t being instructed to lean into some sort of intimidating character. It’s nice to see this charming, ruggedly handsome white man making awful Paramount jokes, poking fun at the players, and expressing his observations about the game unprompted while showing all his teeth. Most importantly, I like knowing that TJ still enjoys his job and is not just showing up for an easy check.