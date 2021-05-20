Milwaukee Bucks Wanted to ‘Send Message’ to Miami Heat

Revenge is a dish best served cold. If that’s the case, then Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry has a freezer ready to defrost on the Miami Heat this weekend. Lasry admitted that he instructed the franchise to play their starters last weekend to ensure Milwaukee would draw Miami in the first round. He knew a victory over the Heat last Saturday would go a long way in setting up a Bucks-Heat rematch. Which it did. They won 122-108 with Giannis Antetokounmpo seeing 34 minutes and Khris Middleton playing 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Miami held out Jimmy Butler due to lower back tightness.