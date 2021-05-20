newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are officially reunited with Jaguars

By Mark Long
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are together again, this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end. The move also reunites two of college football’s most polarizing figures over the past 15 years.

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Luke Farrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Nfl Football#Gators#The Jacksonville Jaguars#College Football#The New York Mets#Carolina Panthers#Twitter#Ohio State#Broncos#Eagles#New York Jets#New York Mets#Jacksonville#Quarterback#Pittsburgh#Dallas#Denver#College Qbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWashington Examiner

Tim Tebow to sign contract with Jacksonville Jaguars: Report

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will reportedly make a return to professional football next season as a Jacksonville Jaguar. The franchise will sign the 33-year-old Tebow to a one-year deal, which is expected to be made official next week, according to NFL.com. A deal would put Tebow back on the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Jaguars Star Responds To Tim Tebow Speculation

Last week, the NFL world was left speechless when it found out that Tim Tebow worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. An official move hasn’t been made yet, but the fact that he’s considering a comeback has caught our attention. Tebow was a former first-round pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Potential Tim Tebow Signing

Over the past week, football fans reacted to the news that former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is eyeing an NFL comeback. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team held a workout for the quarterback, who is looking to play tight end. Even though it was just a workout, reporters were quick to rush and say a deal would be reach soon.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Channing Crowder: Tebows decision to play TE ‘isn’t smart’

Tim Tebow isn’t done yet. The report that Tebow, now a Tight End, will sign a 1-year-deal with the Jaguars and reunite with former coach Urban Meyer set the NFL ablaze earlier this week. While some are excited for the former Broncos 1st round pick turned minor league baseball player...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Ostler: If Kap can't play, why can Tebow?

Tim Tebow is going to take another shot at the NFL, this time as a tight end with the Jaguars , and that’s great news. It could be a nice bit of training-camp theater. Plus, it’s hard not to like Tebow’s on-going quest to find himself a niche in pro sports, a world he obviously loves.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: As close as it gets

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF – In 2011, the Indianapolis Colts were the worst team in the NFL with a 2-14 record. They won the "Suck for Luck" lottery and finished the next three seasons 11-5. The Jaguars' situation this year seems to mirror that of the Colts in 2011, yet you predict the Jaguars win five-eight games this year. I believe you were with the Colts at that time? Do you think that Colts team was in a better position to win more games than the current Jaguars roster?
NFLtheScore

Jaguars' Meyer: Tebow is the 'most competitive maniac' ever

Tim Tebow hasn't played in the NFL for nine years, but the former quarterback's form apparently remains intact. New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Tebow's recent workout with the team was jaw-dropping for the club's other coaches. " ... (The coaches) said, 'Wow, this guy (has) ball skills,...
NFLGator Country

Podcast: Talking Florida Gators baseball and SEC softball tournament

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:14 — 19.8MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | RSS. GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we preview this weekend’s diamond action as baseball host their last home series, plus the softball team is playing in the SEC tournament.
NFL247Sports

Greg McElroy critical of expected Tim Tebow, Jaguars pairing

Tim Tebow is bound to hit the football field soon with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Heisman trophy winner is expected to sign with the team and his former Gators head coach Urban Meyer but for the most part, not many are a fan of the move. Tebow’s former New...
NFLthespun.com

Greg McElroy Has Very Blunt Message For Tim Tebow, Jaguars

You can count SEC analyst and former quarterback Greg McElroy among the many who aren’t fans of Tim Tebow joining the Jacksonville Jaguars for training camp. Appearing on SiriusXM ESPNU radio this week, McElroy ripped the Jaguars for trying him out as a tight end. He dismissed the idea that he could be used as a Taysom Hill-esque utility player, pointing out the huge difference in speed between them.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Old Video Of Tim Tebow Running A Route Goes Viral

An old clip of Tim Tebow running a route is going viral on YouTube in the wake of the news of his NFL comeback. Tebow, who last played in the NFL in 2015 as a practice squad member in Philadelphia, is making a professional comeback – at tight end. The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly on the verge of signing Tebow, though it’s not official yet.
NFLAOL Corp

Urban Meyer details Tim Tebow's Jags workout: 'This guy is in incredible shape'

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't officially signed Tim Tebow ... yet. But if Urban Meyer's gushing about Tebow is any indication, the team is going to make the move soon. Meyer spoke to Cris Collinsworth about the Tebow workout, and revealed exactly how things went down with the quarterback turned MLB player turned tight end.
NFLnevalleynews.org

Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer consider signing former Heisman winner Tim Tebow as tight end, decision brings mixed reviews from current, former players

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines when several reports indicated that they had intentions of signing former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end. While Tebow was once considered as a fan favorite across the league, the Jaguars recent signing was met with mixed reviews from many current and former players.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Urban Meyer suggests Tim Tebow deal could happen very soon

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has never shied away from controversy. Last week, Meyer caused a media storm when it was reported that the Jaguars were close to signing Tim Tebow as a tight end. Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 as a quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.
NFL247Sports

Keyshawn Johnson rants against Tim Tebow signing

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been negatively in the headlines over the last few weeks with the reports that the team is bringing in the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow as a tight end for the Jaguars. While there are countless people who have criticized Meyer for the reported move, ESPN Radio host and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson went on a lengthy rant on Friday afternoon’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Cleveland should’ve considered Tim Tebow in 2012

The Browns should’ve tried to acquire Tim Tebow in 2012. Brandon Weedon, Thaddeus Lewis, Colt McCoy, Josh Johnson, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Spencer Lanning. These are the names that played quarterback for the Browns in 2012 and 2013. Of those names, Weedon, Lewis, McCoy, Campbell, and Hoyer, played significant minutes. Only one, Lewis, completed over 60% of his passes. Granted, it was just one game, but still. So considering the Browns had five quarterbacks, four of whom could break 60%, there was no reason not to go get Tim Tebow.