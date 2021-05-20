newsbreak-logo
Rick Telander gets it right: No way cats should be allowed to run feral in Chicago

By Letters to the Editor
Chicago Sun-Times
 20 hours ago
Rick Telander, in his May 17 column, rightly expressed concern about cruel and misguided “working cat” programs in which cats are abandoned to fend for themselves. Releasing cats to “catch rodents,” as supporters describe the practice, is dangerous for both cats and wildlife. As Telander points out, cats — who are not native to North America — kill billions of songbirds and other native animals every year, a massive death toll that makes cats a bigger threat to birds than any other human-linked cause.

