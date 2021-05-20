Tips on how to remove ground squirrels
Continuing the theme of “Garden Pests that We Really Hate,” this week I will offer some tips on dealing with ground squirrels. California ground squirrels are uglier and more obnoxious than the tree squirrels that I grew up with in New York. They are called “rats with bushy tails” for good reason. Their burrows, which are about 4 inches in diameter and up to 30 feet long, can ruin the appearance of a landscape and undermine trees, slopes, fences and other structures.www.sgvtribune.com