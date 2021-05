The British and American stealth fighters are teaming up for the biggest carrier-based F-35 deployment ever. British-operated F-35B Lightning stealth jets are scheduled to fly combat missions over the Middle East during the first operational cruise of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which starts later this month. The short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) jets, which will be embarked on the Royal Navy flagship alongside examples from the U.S. Marine Corps, are the first British fighters to be embarked on an operational carrier since 2010, during the last days of the British Harrier jump jets.