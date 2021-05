The UK could be 'back to normal' by the end of the year, according to one of the scientists advising the Government, but he warns a third wave of Covid is 'inevitable'. Professor Graham Medley, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and chairman of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) group, which advises Government, said the country may be back to normal by the end of the year if there were limited threats from variants.