The EU Commission has said the detention of EU nationals in the UK is a “source of concern” after it emerged people from the bloc were being held in removal centres after entering the country.The commission is “closely following” what it describes as a “consular issue” whereby a number of EU citizens are reported to have been detained after entering the country for work without visas or residence status - treatment non-EU nationals in the same situation have long faced.A statement released by the commission on Monday said it was particularly concerned about the conditions of and the duration for...