Serial killer Fred West’s daughter believes her mother may take secrets about a teenager feared to be one of his murder victims to her grave.Mary Bastholm was 15 years old when she disappeared in January 1968 while waiting at a bus stop on Gloucester’s Bristol Road. West is reported to have admitted to his son Stephen that he killed her, but never conceded any guilt in police interviews.West’s widow, Rose, was also aged 15 at the time of Bastholm’s disappearance – and did not yet know West, whom she met at a bus station in Cheltenham in 1969. Together,...