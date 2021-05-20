newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Gaza ceasefire hopes rise as fighting continues for another day

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael has unleashed another wave of air strikes across the Gaza Strip and Hamas fired more rockets as expectations rise that a ceasefire could be reached. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against calls from the US to wind down the Gaza offensive, appearing determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career.

Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

No sign of ceasefire on Shavuot: Israel destroys 7-mile stretch of Hamas tunnel bunkers as fighting continues

(JTA) — Israel stepped up its strikes in the Gaza Strip again on Monday, destroying a seven-mile stretch of Hamas tunnel bunkers, according to the Israel Defense Forces. IDF aircraft launched dozens of strikes on an underground tunnel complex known as the “Hamas metro,” which runs along the border with Israel and can be used to move men and equipment without detection.
Militaryhawaiipublicradio.org

Israel Launches New Strikes As Gaza Conflict Enters Week 2

Israeli warplanes pounded targets early Monday in Gaza City as the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel entered its second week. International pressure is mounting for a cease-fire as humanitarian officials raise the alarm about the toll of the conflict on civilians. Palestinian officials said nearly 200 people have been...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Israel defends airstrikes in Gaza after deadliest day of fighting

Israeli forces continued their airstrikes in the Gaza Strip Monday morning. On Sunday, 42 people died, making it the deadliest day of fighting so far. CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what's happening on the ground and the response from the U.S.
Middle EastBoston Herald

Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said, in the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence. Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled...
Middle EastPosted by
newschain

Islamic nations slam Israel over Gaza attacks

A league of Muslim nations has called on Israel to halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) closely resembled previous...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group faced mounting international calls for a ceasefire in hostilities that entered their second week on Monday with no end in sight. World concern deepened with an Israeli air strike in Gaza that destroyed several homes on Sunday and which Palestinian...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Violence continues in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings in Gaza City. According to health officials, more than 40 people were found dead, including two dozen women and children – the deadliest attack so far in the conflict. Israel says it was attacking Hamas “military infrastructure” beneath the road near the buildings, leading to “unintended casualties,” as rockets continue to fly from both sides.
Middle EastPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City rises to 42, deadliest attack in recent fighting

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people. Despite international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled Sunday that the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on. In a televised address, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and will “take time.“ He said Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Hamas. The violence marked the worst fighting here since the devastating 2014 war in Gaza. The airstrikes Sunday hit a downtown street of residential buildings and storefronts over the course of five minutes just after midnight.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israel-Gaza: Netanyahu says attacks continue ‘with full force’ despite ceasefire efforts

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military campaign against Gaza’s Hamas rulers will continue “with “full force and warned it will “take time” to end despite international efforts to obtain a ceasefire. At least 42 Palestinians were been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medics, making it the deadliest attack so far in recent fighting. Eight children and 12 women counted among the dead in Sunday’s strikes on a main thoroughfare in Gaza City, while around 50 people were left injured. Also on Sunday, Israeli military said around 2,900 rockets had been fired into Israel from Gaza over the past week, with an airforce general telling Bel Trew, our middle east correspondent, it was one of the “most intense” barrages ever.Meanwhile, efforts to obtain a ceasefire have been stepped up with the arrival of a US diplomat in the region and talks at the UN Security Council.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Netanyahu: 'We're trying to degrade Hamas's terrorist abilities'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the nation's forces are “trying to degrade Hamas’s terrorist abilities,” after violence in the region escalated over the past week. “I think any country has to defend itself and has a natural right of self-defense. We'll do whatever it takes to restore...
WorldPosted by
Axios

UN Security Council meeting on Israel-Gaza as fighting enters 7th day

The United Nations Security Council was preparing to meet Sunday, as the aerial bombardment between Israel and Hamas between entered a seventh day. The latest: Four Palestinians died in airstrikes early Sunday, as Israeli forces bombed the home of Gaza's Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, per Reuters. The big picture: At...