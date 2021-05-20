Gaza ceasefire hopes rise as fighting continues for another day

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military campaign against Gaza’s Hamas rulers will continue “with “full force and warned it will “take time” to end despite international efforts to obtain a ceasefire. At least 42 Palestinians were been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medics, making it the deadliest attack so far in recent fighting. Eight children and 12 women counted among the dead in Sunday’s strikes on a main thoroughfare in Gaza City, while around 50 people were left injured. Also on Sunday, Israeli military said around 2,900 rockets had been fired into Israel from Gaza over the past week, with an airforce general telling Bel Trew, our middle east correspondent, it was one of the “most intense” barrages ever.Meanwhile, efforts to obtain a ceasefire have been stepped up with the arrival of a US diplomat in the region and talks at the UN Security Council.