A security problem that Facebook thought it dealt with more than a year ago resurfaced in the worst possible way a few weeks ago when it was discovered that a database containing the personal details of more than 533 million users circulated online. Facebook said initially that the hack isn’t new and that the vulnerability issue had been fixed in 2019. It then followed up to explain that it would not inform impacted users and that the hack wasn’t a breach of its servers. Instead, attackers abused a tool to gather data for hundreds of millions of people. Data included full names, locations, phone numbers, and birthdays. A security researcher found Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the list of impacted users.