Portland, ME

University Of Southern Maine Begins Construction On New Energy-Saving Portland Dorm

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Southern Maine officials say a new dorm to be constructed on the school's Portland campus will be one of the largest to reach green building standards. The university has recently started construction on the new dorm, its first on its Portland campus, as well as a new student and career center. The projects are scheduled to be completed in about two years and were funded with state bonds.

