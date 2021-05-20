newsbreak-logo
Lenawee County, MI

County Health Dept. Issues New COVID-19 Public Health Order

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department has issued a new Public Health Order about required COVID-19 screening and prevention measures at businesses. The order talks about developing and implementing a daily screening program for all staff upon or just prior to reporting to work sites. The screenings include questions about new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, or new loss of taste or smell.

