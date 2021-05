The covid-19 shot does not harm the placenta, a new study from Northwestern Medicine confirms. There's no biological basis behind ongoing social media claims that Covid-19 vaccines can harm the placenta, the organ that provides a growing baby oxygen and nutrients during pregnancy. "There's no theoretical reason to believe these vaccines would be harmful," Dr. Richard Beigi, who sits on the Immunization, Infectious Disease, and Public Health Preparedness Expert Work Group of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told CNN in a Q&A on the subject. "There's never been any vaccine that's been linked with infertility," he said. (LaMotte, 5/11)