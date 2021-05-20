Stephen A. Smith and baseball, always an incredible combination

As far as blown saves go, this one wasn’t quite the Hindenburg. But it was close. Now we find out if Matt Barnes can pick up the pieces. In case you missed it, the Red Sox went from 5-4 winners to 6-5 losers in a matter of seconds yesterday at Fenway Park, where a potential series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels went poof faster than you say Shohei Ohtani. Down 4-0 early, the Sox took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on a three-run home run by Rafael Devers. It was still 5-4 with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth when, on consecutive pitches, Mike Trout (his only hit of the series) blooped a single between three Sox defenders before Ohtani wrapped a two-run home run around the right field foul pole.