Stephen A. Smith and baseball, always an incredible combination
Just over a quarter of the way into the MLB season, it’s pretty safe to say that Shohei Ohtani has been insane. Ohtani currently leads Major League Baseball in home runs. He’s 3rd in slugging percentage, 15th in OPS, 18th in wOBA, and a partridge in a pear tree. Oh, he’s also been pretty damn good at pitching, too. A 2.37 ERA is never bad. If the season ended today, it would be shocking if Ohtani didn’t walk away with the AL MVP award.deadspin.com