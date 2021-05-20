newsbreak-logo
Shelby County, TN

MFD, local organizations hold free vaccination clinic on Beale Street with music, food vouchers

FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 18 hours ago
Memphis, Tenn. — As Shelby County leaders push to get at least 70 percent of Shelby County vaccinated, multiple organizations are holding a free vaccination clinic on Beale Street.

The clinic will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Handy Park.

According to a press release, the Memphis Fire Department, National Kidney Foundation, Satellite Healthcare, and the American Kidney Fund are hosting the event and will be offering free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

If you get vaccinated at the event, a free meal voucher for a Beale Street restaurant will reportedly be provided.

There will also be live music and the ability to hear from medical experts and community leaders about the importance, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the press release provided, the free vaccine event is being hosted the CDC Hesitancy for COVID-19 database has flagged Shelby County as a high concern and high vulnerability area that could hinder rapid widespread COVID-19 vaccine coverage.

As of the last Shelby County Health Department update, only about a third of Shelby County has been vaccinated.

Satellite and the American Kidney Fund said the event is being held in part to get the neighbors, family and friends of kidney patients vaccinated, saying that kidney patients are often immunocompromised and may not build the same level of immunity from the vaccine

