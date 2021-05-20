newsbreak-logo
Portsmouth, NH

Walk-in services at Portsmouth City Hall resume May 24

Seacoast Online
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH – As the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services continues to report declines in cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates of COVID-19, and as more of the local population becomes fully vaccinated, the City Manager and City Health Officer have determined that City Hall walk-in services can be made available again. Appointments will no longer be required, as of Monday, May 24.

