Environment

2021 Atlantic hurricane season: NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 hours ago
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2021 Atlantic seasonal forecast on Thursday morning. They are forecasting another active hurricane season.

NOAA is forecasting 13 to 20 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes.

Colorado State University released its forecast a few weeks ago and forecasted 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

The First Alert Weather Team will break down this information during the special “The Ins and Outs of Hurricane Season,” which will be airing at 7 p.m. on June 1, the start of Hurricane season, on the Action News Jax app for Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

