Environment

NOAA is expecting another active hurricane season

By Derek Beasley
fox4now.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNOAA released their forecast for the upcoming hurricane season on Thursday, May 20th. The offical forecast is for another active season with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. The primary reason for the active season according to NOAA will be ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) recently going into the neutral phase, which means water temps are neither colder nor warmer than average. This translates to low wind shear conditions continuing across the Atlantic Basin. ENSO Neutral and La Nina conditions in the Pacific support heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic.

www.fox4now.com
