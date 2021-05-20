Here's How You Should Respond If You Get Left On Read
There’s nothing quite like that agonizing waiting period after you’ve sent a nerve-wracking text to the person you like. Maybe you put your phone away and avoid checking it for an hour or so. Or maybe you sit there staring at the message, waiting for those gray text bubbles to indicate they’re typing a response. If you get left on read, it’s all too easy to let your brain spiral into worst-case scenarios. Is your crush ignoring you? Is this their way of ghosting you? Should you respond? Should you block them on IG and pretend this whole thing never happened? SOS.www.elitedaily.com